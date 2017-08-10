Upgrades at Warwick Saleyard opened

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie addresses buyers and vendors at the Warwick Saleyards.

ANOTHER milestone in the upkeep of Warwick Saleyards was crossed off the list yesterday as Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie officially opened safety catwalks at the sheep yards.

Southern Downs Regional Council manager finance and IT Andrew Page said a safety report done as part of a Warwick Saleyards masterplan identified catwalks as a necessity for the yards.

"Anyone wishing to sell livestock at the saleyards gets charged an infrastructure levy," he said.

"This money is then used solely for upgrades and maintenance to the facility.

"The levy ranges from 30c per head of sheep to around a $1 per head of cattle."

Mr Page said 100% of the levys raised goes back into the saleyards.

"We had a budget of about $70,000 to complete these latest works," he said.

"Railed catwalks have been built over the cattle yards to about 80% completion.

"Work was completed on the catwalks here in the sheep yards three weeks ago and now work will continue in the cattle yards to finish them off."

The railed catwalks will make operations safer for the auctioneers and staff who use the raised walkways at sale time.

The tender for the work was won and will be completed by a Warwick contractor.

While opening the new walkways Cr Dobie thanked vendors, staff and buyers for their continued upport of the facility and was then prompted to try her hand at auctioneering, successfully selling off a pen of lambs for local seller Bill Pentecost.