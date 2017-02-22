Upgrades put on hold for Southern Downs road

HOLD OFF ON UPGRADES: Works to seal another section of Junabee Rd have been put on the backburner by Southern Downs councillors for the next two financial years due to cost.

A REQUESTED upgrade to a gravel section of Junabee Rd will not be considered for at least another two financial years.

Southern Downs Regional Council received a petition in November which urged council to upgrade a two kilometre section at the eastern end of the road at Danderoo to a sealed bitumen road.

More than 50 signatories from the district pushed for the upgrade, citing degradation as contributing to the "ongoing dangerous state of the road”.

The petition was forwarded to the engineering department for further investigation in December.

The works - expected to cost between $350,000 and $400,000 - were not included in the current 2016/17 capital works budget nor the draft 2017/18 budget.

In their meeting last week, councillors resolved to not include the works in the capital works budgets for the next two years, and continue maintenance on the road at an average annual cost of $6600.

In the interest of maintaining the road, Deputy Mayor Jo McNally proposed having council staff avoid using the route.

"I think it would be reasonable to ask that council staff be advised to minimise the use of this road as much as is possible,” Cr McNally said.

Councillor Neil Meiklejohn moved to add a second resolution to consider including the project as a priority in future capital works budgets.

The preliminary costing omitted upgrades to the culvert/floodway crossing of Emu Creek on the road.

If the creek crossing was upgraded to a bridge, the works would cost another $700,000.