Upgrades on way for deadly intersection

Sophie Lester
| 2nd Aug 2017 4:23 PM

A RAFT of changes is expected to improve safety at of the most dangerous intersections in the district.

Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg said a number of upgrades had been made, or were planned, by the Department of Transport and Main Roads at the Sandy Ck Rd-Cunningham Hwy intersection. 

He said extra line markings and additional signage such as No Standing signs had been completed after safety concerns were raised with department staff last year. 

"I have also been advised the department is currently designing a project to install wide centre line treatments and associated safety measures on the Cunningham Hwy," Mr Springborg said.

"The planned works include the widening of the intersection to provide a dedicated right turn lane into Sandy Creek Rd from the highway and a wide centre line treatment to the west from the location."

Mr Springborg said the works would start this year and were expected to be finished by March 2018. 

"These improvements and changes to the intersection undertaken by the Department, will enhance safety at the intersection which has been of concern to local residents for some time," he said.

"I would also like to thank the local residents who brought those concerns to my attention, and for the Department's positive action and response to those concerns." 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  politics sandy creek rd springborg warwick community warwick development

Local Partners

