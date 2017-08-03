Upset over dam derail

WATER Granite Belt spokesman Robert Simcocks has released a report on why Emu Swamp Dam is not the solution.

CLOSE to 50 people met in Stanthorpe on Monday night to discuss the future security of a Granite Belt water supply.

Under an existing deed with the National Water Infrastructure Development fund, Southern Downs Regional Council cannot yet go forward with Emu Swamp Dam after an independent report recommended other options be explored.

The group met to hammer out the latest developments with report authors GHD consultants, landowners, government department staff, councillors and Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg all in attendance.

Vic Pennisi was the only councillor to vote against the motion when SDRC received and endorsed the findings of the study in June.

"It's really a complex issue that stems over many years,” Cr Pennisi said.

"You've got to appreciate the reports going back 20 or 30 years suggested the cost of the dam was going to be $4million.

"It's grown exponentially... it will never be cheaper than it is today.”

Rob Simcocks, an affected landholder, said the move away from Emu Swamp Dam was a positive one.

Mr Simcocks said the move decision was a win for ratepayers as the purported build costs were too big a burden for the community.

"We need the water, that's true, but not if the solution is going to hurt the community,” he said.

Stanthorpe Community Water Reference Panel chairman Stephen Tancred and Stanthorpe Chamber of Commerce president Ian Henderson both oppose council's position and will host a community information seminar next Wednesday.

"The public deserve a chance to have the business case explained in more detail as some decisions may be being made on incorrect information and assumptions” Mr Tancred said.

The seminar will be held at Stanthorpe International Club from 5.45pm.