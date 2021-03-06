Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kenilworth milk recall. Supplied
Kenilworth milk recall. Supplied
Health

Urgent recall for milk brand

by Caroline Schelle
6th Mar 2021 10:25 AM

A Queensland milk brand has been pulled from shelves because of a bacteria that could cause stomach upsets.

The Kenilworth Dairies Full Cream Milk in the 3 litre, 2 litre and 1 litre sizes with a best before date of March 15, 2021 has been recalled.

The batch recall is because of E.Coli contamination which can cause illness if consumed, according to the Food Standards Australia and New Zealand website.

The Kenilworth Dairies batch of recalled milk is best before March 15, 2021. Supplied
The Kenilworth Dairies batch of recalled milk is best before March 15, 2021. Supplied

The milk has been for sale at independent grocers and the Kenilworth Dairies Cafe in Queensland, according the safety authority.

Some strains of E.Coli can cause illnesses including stomach pain, nausea and vomiting.

More serious cases of poisoning can lead to life-threatening complications, which can cause kidney failure and death.

Anyone who has bought the milk can return it for a full refund.

Originally published as Urgent recall for milk brand

More Stories

editors picks food recall health and safety kenilworth dairies milk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

        Premium Content Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

        Property Homes have been fetching record-breaking prices in key Queensland suburbs so far in 2021. Is your suburb on the list of crazy sales?

        FRESH DROP: New distillery, perfumery with big plans

        Premium Content FRESH DROP: New distillery, perfumery with big plans

        Business The potential development hopes to use its unique position to put an all-new spin...

        42,500 building licences ‘ripped up within weeks’

        Premium Content 42,500 building licences ‘ripped up within weeks’

        Business A warning has been issued to tens of thousands of builders

        ‘Was my job worth being killed for?’ How Premier nearly quit

        Premium Content ‘Was my job worth being killed for?’ How Premier nearly quit

        Feature Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed the heavy personal toll