Urgent recall on popular ice cream sold at supermarkets

A popular brand of ice cream, sold nationally by supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, has been recalled.

Halo Top Australia is recalling its Chocolate Ice Cream (473ml) with a best before date of March 28, 2021, and a batch code of 9088, due to non-compliant labelling.

"In a small number of cases, a dairy-free labelled lid may be on a tub of dairy chocolate frozen dessert," a statement on the Food Standards Australia New Zealand website states.

"Any consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed."

Halo Top is a low-calorie alternative sold at Coles and Woolworths stores across the country.

The company produces a number of dairy-free flavours for vegan or lactose intolerant eaters on top of its standard dairy range.

