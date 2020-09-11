Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A popular brand of protein powder, founded by two influencers and sold nationally by supermarket giant Woolworths, has been recalled.
A popular brand of protein powder, founded by two influencers and sold nationally by supermarket giant Woolworths, has been recalled.
Health

Urgent recall on popular health product sold at supermarkers

by Erin Lyons
11th Sep 2020 10:50 AM

Woolworths supermarkets across the nation have been warned to pull a popular brand of protein powder from the shelves over fears it may contain dairy despite being marketed as vegan.

Metro Food Co has recalled Keep it Cleaner's 375g "vegan" plant-based chocolate protein powder due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, dairy, according to the Food Standards of Australia and New Zealand website.

 

The product is marketed as vegan but is said to contain an undeclared allergen, dairy. Picture: Woolworths
The product is marketed as vegan but is said to contain an undeclared allergen, dairy. Picture: Woolworths

The product features a best-before date of July 3, 2022.

Any consumers who have a dairy allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed, the website states.

Keep it Cleaner was founded by social media and fitness influencers Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw.

Shoppers have been urged to return the product for a full refund.

 

Originally published as Urgent recall on popular protein powder

food recall keep it cleaner metro food co

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Premium Content Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Breaking Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has cried as she explained the impact of the border closures and reveals two new cases.

        BREAKING: Two women hospitalised after Warwick road crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two women hospitalised after Warwick road crash

        News The crash occurred on a major Warwick road.

        • 11th Sep 2020 10:14 AM
        WHAT’S ON: Unmissable events in Warwick this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Unmissable events in Warwick this weekend

        Whats On Check out the full list of exciting events happening in Warwick.

        • 11th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
        Where you can expect to see showers this weekend

        Premium Content Where you can expect to see showers this weekend

        Weather Coming off some breezy days, this Warwick weather forecast may be a surprise to...

        • 11th Sep 2020 10:00 AM