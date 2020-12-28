Menu
As authorities continue the frantic search for the 'missing link' in the northern beaches cluster, a southwest Sydney suburb is now on high alert too.
Urgent warning for new part of Sydney

by Bella Fowler
28th Dec 2020 7:54 AM

The suburb of Casula in Sydney's southwest has joined the list of areas on COVID alert with a confirmed case visiting several venues on Christmas Eve.

The infected person visited Priceline, Coles and Radio Bombay Restaurant in the Casula Mall the day before Christmas, with health authorities urging anyone who visited those areas to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Visitors to the mall are to monitor for symptoms, while anyone who visited Cibo Cafe in North Sydney is considered a 'close contact' of a confirmed case and must isolate for two weeks.

Meanwhile, NSW Health is asking anyone who attended the Belrose Hotel at any time in December and developed symptoms at any time during the month to get tested.

It comes as the race to find the "missing link" between three cases that all attended the same venue at different times continues.

New South Wales recorded seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The northern beaches cluster which now sits at 122.

Follow our live updates throughout the day.

 

Originally published as Urgent warning for new part of Sydney

