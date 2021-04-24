Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities, after blood clot concerns.
The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities, after blood clot concerns.
Health

US experts recommend resuming J&J Covid vaccinations

24th Apr 2021 7:33 AM

The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities on Friday, after a pause prompted by blood clot concerns.

"The Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the US population under the FDA, emergency use authorization," the group covened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. cyj/jm/ft

Originally published as US experts recommend resuming J&J; Covid vaccinations

coronavirus covid-19 vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick woman fronts court over drunken cop assault

        Premium Content Warwick woman fronts court over drunken cop assault

        Crime NAMED: The 23yo blamed ‘gross intoxication’ for her violent treatment of the police officers.

        Event gallery: 2021 Assumption College formal

        Premium Content Event gallery: 2021 Assumption College formal

        News Glitz and glamour was on full display at the 2021 Assumption College Warwick...

        Warwick dad punches woman in face in Malt House attack

        Premium Content Warwick dad punches woman in face in Malt House attack

        Crime The violent drunken assault was just one of almost 20 charges Hayden Shane...

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Friday.