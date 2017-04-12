WATCH: Ute crashed through front fence of Warwick home

A UTE has crashed through the front fence of a Warwick home this evening.

Emergency services are still on scene at the address where the single vehicle appears to have left the road and crashed into the front yard of the Wallace St home, near the United Service Station just after 7.30.

A police officer on scene said they were still trying to establish the cause of the crash and investigation would continue into the matter.

It is unclear if the driver will be taken to hospital for any injuries.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution as emergency service vehicles remain on the southbond side of the New England Hwy.