Ute found in river after being "stolen" from Warwick school

Police were on scene after a car was spotted in the Condamine River.

A FORD ute allegedly stolen from a Warwick school has been found in the middle of the Condamine River at the Grafton St bridge.

Warwick police said only the roof of the ute was visible.

"A walker spotted the roof of the ute and thought it was a bit strange and called police this morning," police said.

"The ute is owned by Scots PGC College."

There was no one in the ute when it was pulled from the water and police are investigating.

Peter Chalk from Warwick Tilt Tray Towing was called to the scene to remove the ute from the river.

"We used a canoe to get to the ute to pull it out of the river," he said.

"The passenger side window was wound down and the keys out of the ignition. I don't know if anyone got out of the ute through the window or it was pushed in to the river."