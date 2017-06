A ute rolled into a ditch just outside the Warwick Saleyards on Bracker Rd.

THREE people have escaped without injury from a ute rollover in Warwick this afternoon.

The ute rolled just outside the entrance to the Warwick Saleyards on McEvoy St Bracker Rd at about 1.20.

A ute rolled near the Warwick Saleyards on Bracker Rd. Sophie Lester

Emergency services yesterday said the driver had attempted a u-turn near the saleyards and was unaware of the depth of the ditch on the side of the road.

Paramedics were on scene at the crash but the two adults and a young child travelling in the car were unharmed.