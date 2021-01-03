Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Pfizer Vaccine: Everything you need to know
News

Vaccine rollout ‘ahead of schedule’

by Kathryn Bermingham
3rd Jan 2021 7:02 PM

Australia's contract with a coronavirus vaccine provider has been finalised and the national rollout is "ahead of schedule", Health Minister Greg Hunt says.

If it successfully passes approval processes, 51 million doses of the Novavax vaccine will be made available in Australia - enough to vaccinate the entire population.

Mr Hunt said he was pleased with the pace of the process so far, with all vaccines set to be distributed by October.

"We remain not only on track but ahead of schedule for our vaccine rollout and, indeed, it's in a very similar position to New Zealand," he said on Sunday.

"Our goal is very clear: to make sure that every Australian who seeks to be vaccinated is given free, voluntary and universal access to vaccination, with that to be completed during 2021."

Originally published as Vaccine rollout 'ahead of schedule'

More Stories

coronavirus covid vaccine editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW START: Development under way on Warwick CBD servo

        Premium Content NEW START: Development under way on Warwick CBD servo

        News Three homes have been removed to make way for the petrol station and fast food outlet. SEE FULL PLANS HERE:

        TOP 10: Warwick’s biggest 2020 court cases

        Premium Content TOP 10: Warwick’s biggest 2020 court cases

        News Alleged murders, shootings, armed robberies, and more. These were the court cases...

        Qld man has super-contagious UK mutant COVID strain

        Premium Content Qld man has super-contagious UK mutant COVID strain

        Health A Queensland man has tested positive to the UK variant of COVID as traces of the...

        Warwick high school latest target in wave of vandalism

        Premium Content Warwick high school latest target in wave of vandalism

        News Residents fear the act could be linked to the same anonymous vandals responsible...