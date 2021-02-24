Valentine DV offender isn’t getting the message

A man who had his mother deliver roses to his former partner showed no regard for court orders as he breached bail conditions and a domestic violence order by sending the flowers.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, saw the recipient of the roses later that day, swimming across a creek to ask her if she had received them.

He also turned up to her church for Sunday service - he didn't belong to that denomination.

The man, 37, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 23 to three counts of breaching a domestic violence order and three of breaching bail conditions.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said the temporary domestic violence order was made in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on February 4 with conditions the defendant not contact the victim or have someone contact her on his behalf, not approach the victim and not attend her residence.

He said the defendant's mother attended the victim's residence in Yeppoon about 7am on Valentines Day with a bunch of roses, and told the victim the flowers were from her son and he still loved her.

Mr Boyd said the victim later that day parked at Ross Creek.

He said the defendant saw her and swam to her, asking if she received the roses.

Mr Boyd said the victim thanked the defendant and reminded him he was not allowed to contact her.

A week later, the victim attended her church for Sunday morning service and discovered the defendant, who did not belong to that denomination, was there.

The defendant waited for her after the service, approached her, told her he loved her and asked if she wanted to go surfing.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client was a fourth year apprentice working in the construction industry.

He said the defendant had dated the woman for 1.5 years and was single as a result of the DV order.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it was her understanding the victim wanted "nothing to do with him" and "the message was not getting through to him".

She said she granted the temporary DV order.

The court heard the defendant had breaches of other DV orders from 2008 and 2014.

Ms Beckinsale ordered the man to pay $750 in fines and convictions were recorded only for the DV breaches.