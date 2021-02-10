VALENTINE’S DAY: Best ways to show your love in Warwick

LOVE IN THE AIR: How will you celebrate Valentine's Day in Warwick this year?

With Valentine’s Day just a few sleeps away, the time has come to finalise your romantic weekend plans.

Whether it’s an intimate dinner for two or a stunning bouquet from a local business, here are the best ways to get romantic in the Rose City:

FLOWERS GALORE

Nothing screams love like a bunch of red roses or natives.

Spoiled for choice, check out any one of locally-owned businesses such as Brysons Place, Blooms of Warwick or Hokstead Plantation.

Gardens Galore is even teaming up with King’s Barber Shop to give you a groom and a gift this year.

Click here for more information

SING WITH YOUR SWEETHEART

If you and your loved one are more in the mood for music, pop on down to Stanthorpe for this fantastic event.

Heritage Winery’s ‘Sweetheart Jazz’ gig includes music from Brisbane jazz band Fine Vintage, while you dine on a sumptuous 3-course lunch.

For more information, contact 4685 2197

WHERE: Heritage Estate Winery, 747 Granite Belt Dr, Cottonvale

WHEN: Noon — 4pm

COST: $60

DINNER FOR TWO (OR MORE)

Looking to see stars this Valentine’s Day? Gardens Galore has you covered.

The beloved cafe will be hosting a romantic 3-course dinner on Saturday.

They also have tables of all sizes, meaning it’s a perfect night for those wanting to celebrate Galentine’s with their besties, instead.

WHERE: Gardens Galore, 21 Albion St

WHEN: Saturday February 13

COST: $70

GIFT WITH A DIFFERENCE

One Southern Downs crafter has the perfect option for those looking for something unique this Sunday.

Spotify Glass Art can turn memories into music with their customised photo frames.

Each frame includes a Spotify code, which when entered into your phone leads you to the song of your partner’s choosing.

More information here.

Prices vary.

A NIGHT AWAY

Who said you have to travel far to experience a romantic getaway?

Abbey Of The Roses has glamorous gift packages for a mum and dad looking to get a night away from the kids in this heritage spot.

For more information, head here.

Blooms of Warwick is a great option for Valentine bouquets this year.

SOAK IT UP

Sometimes the perfect Valentine’s gift is a good pamper.

Check out our many great beauty therapists for the perfect pedicure, massage or facial.

SPOILED FOR CHOICE

Horse and Jockey Motel is another venue offering a delicious Valentine’s dinner for two.

Featuring a two-course dinner, book now on 46610600.

WHERE: Horse and Jockey Hotel Motel



WHEN: 5.30—8.30pm

COST: $38

STEAMY SUNSETS

If you’re the couple that likes long walks, why not celebrate Valentine’s Day in the wilderness.

Whether it’s Queen Mary Falls, Girraween National Park or Main Range, our hiking spots offer tons of beautiful sights to share with your loved ones.

And that sunset shot is the perfect way to post your love on Instagram.

SWEET TREATS

If your sweetheart is a sweet tooth, Warwick’s bakers can help you out.

Minetta Sinclair is raising money for the Leyburn Community fund with her handmade Valentine’s cupcakes.

Book this by the end of February 10 for your Valentine.

Story Book Cakes also has a delectable range of gift options, including a As Sweet As You package.

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER

We’d be amiss not to include an option for those wanting to stun this year.

Warwick businesses like Warwick Watchmakers and Jewellers and Rose City Jewellers have you covered in picking out the perfect ring or necklace your sweetheart is sure to love.

Those wanting a special option can even buy succulent giftwear by local crafter Juanita Hawkins.