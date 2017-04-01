24°
Van stuck in flood until water subsides

Jonno Colfs
| 1st Apr 2017 5:00 AM
NO GO: The road closed sign on Clifton-Leyburn Rd.
NO GO: The road closed sign on Clifton-Leyburn Rd. Contributed

EVERBODY knows if it's flooded, forget it.

Regardless, one motorist ignored the warning and road sign to continue on his way yesterday afternoon, only to end in up in trouble, firstly with floodwaters, then the law.

At about 12.50pm a 30-year-old East Toowoomba man was driving his small company van down Clifton-Leyburn Rd at Ellengowan, when he came across a road closed sign.

Senior Constable Tyson Morris, of Clifton police, said instead of turning around, the van driver decided to chance his luck and continue.

"He ignored the 'road closed due to flooding' signs,” he said.

"The man was able to negotiate his way through a number of flooded sections before getting stuck at the Condamine River.”

Snr Const Morris said due to amount of water on the road, police were unwilling to drive out to the man.

"It wasn't especially deep but it would have ruined the car and we would have been without transport,” he said.

"So we deemed it safe for him to walk back to us.”

Snr Const Morris said it took about 30 minutes for the man to walk out.

"He was a kilometre and a half past the sign,” he said.

"So I was there for a while waiting for him.”

When the man made it back to police, he was issued with an infringement notice for contravening a restricted road use notice and issued with a fine for $731.

Snr Const Morris said the van was still stuck in the floodwater.

"It will need to be collected by his employer when waters recede,” he said.

"Police urge people to take road closure signs very seriously and avoid flooded roads at all costs.”

