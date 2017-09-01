Vandals with rocks in head

Laura Geitz (left) of Australia competes for the ball with Lenize Potgieter of South Africa.

THE date is September 1, 2008.

Kid Rock's All Summer Long is sitting atop the ARIA Charts, Kevin Rudd is leading the nation, and Wendell Sailor scored his first hat-trick since 2001 just days earlier.

In Warwick, a vandalism rampage tore through the town, leaving residents and police fuming, while the Cowboys 18s booked a spot in the grand final against Valleys, which will coincidentally be the fixture for this year's decider.

Here's our latest flashback to the way Warwick was.

Journalist Caitlyn Gribbin reports on the widespread vandalism spree that occurred throughout the Rose City.

Nine buildings were targeted on Saturday night and Sunday morning, including Warwick East State School.

Warwick Police Constable Grant Prendergast said that authorities were appealing for witnesses.

"The buildings were mainly affected by rock throwing. At Warwick East State School, one rock was so large that it would have required two people to lift it,” Const Prendergast said.

Saturday marked the conclusion of the four-week Regional Arts Development Fund fabric sculpture workshop, run by tutors Tom and Pat Benkendorff.

Amongst other things, the workshop showed participants how to transform an old t-shirt into a piece of art.

"Fabric sculpturing is better for our environment and has been quite a simple concept for people to pick up,” Tom said.

Senior Citizens Week wrapped up with a group at the Warwick Senior Citizens Centre enjoying an end to the special time of year.

President Col Cameron said the group wasn't a bunch of 'old fogeys'.

"Today was the last day of Seniors Week and we played hoy, crazy whist and indoor bowls and enjoyed a free luncheon,” Mr Cameron said.

"We're trying to get other seniors involved.”

The Cowboys had a mixed weekend of results in the preliminary finals at Clive Berghofer Stadium.

The U18s booked their spot in the decider with a 20-14 Southern Suburbs, with coach Mark Sullivan commenting that the side deserved it after losing just one game all season.

Despite the jubilation for the young guns, a number of heartbreaking results greeted the men's open teams.

A-Grade suffered a narrow 20-16 loss to the Newtown Lions, with the Cowboys unable to reel in a dominant 18-0 deficit.

Reserve Grade went down in a high-scoring encounter, falling 41-34 to Brothers.

Australian netball representative and Allora local Laura Geitz spoke to sports editor Gerard Walsh about making the national team.

"I had no expectation of being there as I am still eligible for the Australian 21 years and under team,” Geitz said.

"It is just an amazing feeling to be selected and hasn't sunk in.”