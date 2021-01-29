A woman has learnt the hard way that judges and magistrates take a dim view of offenders who don’t keep their appointments.

A Logan woman has learnt the hard way judges and magistrates take offenders' bail commitments seriously, after a court heard she will spend six months in prison for dozens of breaches of bail and failures to show up at court dates.

Loganlea woman Whitney Joyce Ord, 31, pleaded guilty in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Friday to 22 offences.

They included multiple possessions of knives in a public place, possessing drug utensils and possessing dangerous drugs, but by far her most numerous offending was breaching bail conditions, which she did 14 times.

She also failed to appear for her court dates twice.

Loganlea woman Whitney Joyce Ord, 31. Picture: Facebook

Today's sentence comes just two months after she was sentenced in the District Court, on December 2, to serve six months behind bars for largely similar offending.

Defence lawyer Andrew Palombo told the court Ord only had minor offending on her criminal history.

He submitted most of the current offending before the court today and on December 2 was driven by the loss of an aunty in early-2020 who she was particularly close with.

Magistrate Ronald Kilner told Ord he understood there was no "deliberate attempt" on her part to avoid apprehension by police, "you just didn't bother turn up nor did you bother to comply with your bail."

He sentenced her to two months and 28 days' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

She will be released on parole on May 1 to live with family at Loganlea.

Originally published as 'Vast number of breaches': Woman's jail for bail indifference