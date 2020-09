EN ROUTE: Warwick firefighters were called to the scene yesterday afternoon. Picture: Jann Houley

EN ROUTE: Warwick firefighters were called to the scene yesterday afternoon. Picture: Jann Houley

FIREFIGHTERS were called to two vegetation fires which broke out on the outskirts of the Warwick CBD overnight.

A Warwick fire crew arrived on the scene of the small blazes at Weewondilla Rd and Horsman Rd at about 5.20pm yesterday.

A QFES spokeswoman said it didn’t take long to extinguish the flames, with firefighters on the scene for about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fires is as yet unknown.