Vehicle allegedly stolen and credit card used

A TOYOTA Landcruiser trayback ute has been reported stolen from the Warwick Showgrounds.

Warwick police said the landcruiser was allegedly stolen between 11pm Saturday and 1am Sunday.

"The key was in the ignition and the vehicle not locked, the driver was asleep at the time but not in the vehicle,” police said.

"A credit card taken with the vehicle has been used this morning on a number of occasions in Toowoomba.”

Information on the missing silver land cruiser to Warwick police or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000