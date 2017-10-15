Vehicle allegedly stolen in Warwick found further west

A RED Ford Laser allegedly stolen on Friday in Warwick was recovered on Saturday afternoon at Inglewood.

Inglewood police officer-in-charge Sergeant Tim Hoffmann said police went to arrest the alleged offender at 3.30pm Saturday but he fled the scene in Albert St.

"He was arrested by Inglewood police this morning and charged by detectives from Goondiwindi CIB,” Sgt Hoffmann said.

"A 32-year-old man from Warwick has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading police and breach of a domestic violence order.”

The man will remain in custody until he faces Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

There was minor damage to the front of the Ford Laser.