Vehicle burnt overnight Saturday on property near Allora

A VEHICLE was destroyed when allegedly set on fire around midnight Saturday at Allora.

Allora police Acting Sergeant Matt Shield said the 2006 Mitsubishi Pajero was parked near a house at the Sparksman Rd property and was allegedly pushed down a hill to just inside the property gate.

"It was allegedly set on fire just inside the gate. The explosion from the fire was heard by the property owner and neighbours,” he said.

"Anyone who saw a vehicle in the area at that time is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Allora police on 46663222.”

Police investigations are continuing.