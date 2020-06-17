Menu
VEHICLE ROLLOVER: Crash at the Rosehill Rd and Victoria St intersection.
Two car crash in Warwick

Tessa Flemming
17th Jun 2020 3:03 PM
EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of a Warwick crash this afternoon.

At around 1.58pm, paramedics rushed to a two car crash at the intersection of Rosehill Rd and Victoria St.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, one car had reportedly rolled over.

A woman was treated for minor facial injuries but did not require further transportation to the Warwick according to a QAS spokesman.

A man involved in the crash was seen to by paramedics but was uninjured.

No emergency services remain at the scene.

