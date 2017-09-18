Venues to step up game

The decision to stage carpet bowls in a venue without a wheelchair ramp left residents stunned.

CHECKLISTS will be in place to avoid a repeat of last week's Disability Action Week problem.

A carpet bowls event was held at St Mary's Indoor Bowls Hall, a venue that does not have a ramp for wheelchair access.

The problem had been raised with the organiser each year.

Southern Downs Regional Council's Manager Commu- nity Services and Major Projects Michael Bell said the problem would be fixed.

"(The) council under- stands that the Warwick Carpet Bowls event was part of the Disability Action Week and was conducted at St Mary's Indoor Bowls Hall, behind St Mary's Hall in Wood St,” Mr Bell said.

"(The) council has taken steps to ensure this issue is rectified in the future, including a checklist that each organiser will have to fulfil in order to host an event; and encouraging organisers to apply for grants of community funding to upgrade their access for disabled persons.”

The response comes after residents took to social media to vent their disapp- ointment at the choice of venue for the event, and the problems it caused on the day.

Disability support worker Sue Cook said the situation was an unfortunate one.

"It seems like an oversight that wasn't looked into,” Mrs Cook said.

She was told her clients would have to use the back steps to enter the premises.

"I wasn't able to help my client up the stairs on my own,” she said.

"I needed someone there just in case my client fell down the stairs.

"If they stumbled down the stairs it could've ended very badly.

"The wheelchair was also quite heavy to have to take up the stairs.”

Advertising for the event did not state the hall did not have a wheelchair ramp.

"There would be nothing worse if you were on your own in a wheelchair to find out on the day that there was no wheelchair ramp,” Mrs Cook said.

"It seems as though there was no thought put into where they were holding the event.

"People should've been informed beforehand.”

Reader Geraldine Weier echoed the sentiments regarding the event. "Thumbs down to whoever decided to have the disability bowls in a hall with no wheelchair access,” she said.