Verdict for Leslie Park gates

PIECE OF HISTORY: The Queensland Heritage Council has resolved to add the Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates to the Queensland Heritage Register, meaning the historic structure will remain in its current location.

TO MOVE or not to move was the question most have had about the historic Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates.

Southern Downs councillors were slated to discuss the proposed shift of the Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates back to their original home at Glengallan in a March council meeting.

But after an application to have the Gates added to the Heritage register was made, the council deferred the decision to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

That application has proved successful and the gates are here to stay.

At its July meeting, the Queensland Heritage Council decided to include the gates as a significant element within the heritage boundary of Leslie Park, previously omitted from the listing, and retain the gates at their current location.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said Leslie Park, including the Leslie Gates, was a significant part of the region's history.

"All historical landmarks in our region - from Leslie Park to Glengallan Homestead - tell an important story of our past,” Cr Dobie said.

"It's my hope that they'll continue to remind future generations of the industry and toil that built our region, and to encourage them to continue that legacy."

The Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates -sometimes called the Glengallan Gates -are located at the south-western entrance to Leslie Park in Warwick.

The Glengallan Homestead Trust had sought the return of the Gates to the Homestead for its 150th anniversary later this year.

The council opened the decision for community consultation on the proposed move and the clear response was that the community wanted the gates to remain in Leslie Park.

The four sandstone pillars and the iron gates were gifted to Council by the then owner of Glengallan Homestead, Oswald Slade, in 1940 to mark the centenary of the Leslie Brothers settling in the area.

All of Leslie Park is included on the Queensland Heritage Register.