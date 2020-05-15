Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police outside a Byron Bay school where a woman is alleged to have been involved in stabbing.
Police outside a Byron Bay school where a woman is alleged to have been involved in stabbing.
News

Verdict in case of woman accused of stabbing teacher

Aisling Brennan
15th May 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 5:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE woman who was accused of stabbing a Byron Bay school teacher has been found not guilty by the court.

The teacher had been stabbed with a pair of scissors allegedly by a woman who had entered the school grounds.

The teacher, who cannot be identified, suffered injuries to their arm.

Police later arrested the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and charged her with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

However, after a special verdict in the Lismore District Court last week, Judge Jeff McLennan found the woman was not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Judge McLennan ordered she be transported and detained under the Mental Health Act.

byron bay school lismore district court northern rivers crime stabbing case
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Juice product recalled

    Juice product recalled
    • 15th May 2020 5:05 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick’s property market looks ‘healthy’ despite pandemic

        premium_icon Warwick’s property market looks ‘healthy’ despite pandemic

        News Agents say there’s no reason for concern, despite a decline in listings.

        • 15th May 2020 4:00 PM
        WHAT A BEAUTY! Warwick salons welcome clients this weekend

        premium_icon WHAT A BEAUTY! Warwick salons welcome clients this weekend

        News BREAKDOWN of all the beauty services you can get done in Warwick from tomorrow.

        • 15th May 2020 4:00 PM
        Southern Downs councillors pave a road to recovery

        premium_icon Southern Downs councillors pave a road to recovery

        Council News Financial assistance packages put budget in a ‘stranglehold’.

        Pollies push for Southern Downs to be part of Outback plan

        premium_icon Pollies push for Southern Downs to be part of Outback plan

        News Opposition Leader and Southern Downs MP say the region is being left behind due to...