RESULTS: The verdict from the same-sex marriage vote will be released today. nito100

THE moment Australia has been waiting for has finally arrived, with the results of the same-sex marriage survey being released today.

At 10am the verdict will be revealed, with a tally of the total amount of Yes, No and Unclear responses given.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will also release a report outlining the Maranoa participation rate and responses by age and gender.

