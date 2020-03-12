Versatile terrain keeps competitors on course

TRICKY TERRAIN: Competitors of all ages will take to the bush this Sunday for the Orienteering Queensland event.

ORIENTEERING: Orienteers from across the south east will meet in Warwick on Sunday for the first Orienteering Queensland event of the year.

It’s an opportunity for people with varying skill levels to compete for points towards the all-important orienteer of the year award.

Course setter for the meet Stuart Watt said the ranging difficulties ensured there was a course suited to all competitors.

“We have nine courses on offer this weekend, ranging from difficult to very easy,” he said.

“The more difficult courses, the control can be put anywhere on minor features in the bush.

“The moderate controls have to be on more major features but still close to recognisable objects.”

Approximately 90 competitors are expected to compete, not only catering for varying skill sets but ages too.

“We’ve got one competitor who’s seven years this Sunday and the oldest would be 80-years,” he said.

“He’ll (the 80-year-old) will be doing one of the hard courses, but it will be shorter and with less physical challenges.”

As mentally stimulating as it is physically, the course will challenge competitor’s navigational skills across varying terrain on the Warwick Archer’s Club land and neighbouring properties.

“It has a variety of landscapes so when they’re on the run, they have to change their thinking on the go because the mapping is different,” he said.

“Each time the orienteerer goes into a different area, they have to adjust their thinking.”

With interesting features across the track, Watt said the sport is one which is all encompassing.

“For me, it’s getting out in the bush and seeing all sorts of areas,” he said.

“It keeps you fit because you’re either walking or running up and down hills.

“It can also help develop skills of navigation – often the GPS is a little bit interesting in the way it gives you direction, so you can bring some of your knowledge and some common sense.”

The event will start at 9am on Sunday March 15 at the Warwick Archer’s Club on 212 Ford Road.

All ages are welcome to attend; entry cost is $5.