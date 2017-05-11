22°
Very chilly start for Southern Downs

Jonno Colfs
| 11th May 2017 7:14 AM
Cold morning in Warwick
Cold morning in Warwick

WARWICK woke up his morning to one of it's coldest starts this year.

At 6.24am the mercury dropped to 4.1 degrees, with an apparent temperature of only 3.3.

With a low fog hanging around town as well the cold air had early morning walkers reaching for the beanies and scarves as May threw up a sign of things to come.

Stanthorpe was even colder, dropping to 2.6 at 4am with an apparent temperature reading of only 1.1 degrees.

Thankfully the day ahead is looking like turning into a gorgeous sunny day with a top of 22 in Warwick and 20 in Stanthorpe.

The next few days should see similar day time temperatures and the mornings won't be quite as cold as today, with 8 degrees forecast overnight tonight and minimums of around 10 degrees for the weekend.

There is a chance of rain across the region for both Saturday and Sunday.

The temperature at the moment in Warwick is 7.6 degrees.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick weather

