Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services capture scenes from the Pechey bushfire.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services capture scenes from the Pechey bushfire.
News

Very high fire danger for Darling Downs region

Tobi Loftus
18th Aug 2020 6:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A VERY high fire danger has been forecast for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt on Wednesday.

A high fire danger warning is in place today and across Thursday and Friday.

“With warmer than average days forecast and strong and gusty winds passing through the southwest and with dry vegetation in the area, a fire could easily start and spread very quickly,” the Cambooya Rural Fire Service posted on its Facebook page.

“Residents are reminded to take care when using power tools and watch cigarette butts as one spark could cause a large fire.

“Make sure you have done everything you can to prepare your home, property and community.”

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said other parts of the the state would also hit a very high fire danger rating this week, including the Wide Bay Burnett, and the Maranoa and Warrego.

“Now is the time to prepare,” the spokesperson said.

“Remove hazards and flammable materials from your property, regularly mow your lawn, trim overhanging branches, (and) prepare your Bushfire Survival Plan.”

darling downs fire fire warnings very high fire danger
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad battles to give son, 3, fighting chance under border ban

        Premium Content Dad battles to give son, 3, fighting chance under border ban

        News Stuck on the NSW side of Goondiwindi with no access to daily services, this man took his concerns straight to the Premier.

        PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        Premium Content PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        News PM’s plea for ‘critical’ border relaxations

        Why ‘back to normal’ is still bad news

        Premium Content Why ‘back to normal’ is still bad news

        News Queensland economy can’t recover with ‘business as usual’ COVID plan

        Cherrabah trucking plan faces further council conflict

        Premium Content Cherrabah trucking plan faces further council conflict

        Council News One councillor said he believed the plan’s potential risk for fatalities on the...