Very high fire danger for Darling Downs region

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services capture scenes from the Pechey bushfire.

A VERY high fire danger has been forecast for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt on Wednesday.

A high fire danger warning is in place today and across Thursday and Friday.

“With warmer than average days forecast and strong and gusty winds passing through the southwest and with dry vegetation in the area, a fire could easily start and spread very quickly,” the Cambooya Rural Fire Service posted on its Facebook page.

“Residents are reminded to take care when using power tools and watch cigarette butts as one spark could cause a large fire.

“Make sure you have done everything you can to prepare your home, property and community.”

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said other parts of the the state would also hit a very high fire danger rating this week, including the Wide Bay Burnett, and the Maranoa and Warrego.

“Now is the time to prepare,” the spokesperson said.

“Remove hazards and flammable materials from your property, regularly mow your lawn, trim overhanging branches, (and) prepare your Bushfire Survival Plan.”