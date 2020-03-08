Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Inspector Clouseau, the pink manta ray seen swimming in the waters off Lady Elliot Island.
Inspector Clouseau, the pink manta ray seen swimming in the waters off Lady Elliot Island.
News

‘Very Weird’: Pink manta ray captures world media

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Mar 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 10:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Considering how rare it is, the world's only known pink manta ray has been seen by millions.

Gold Coast photographer Kristian Laine has been bombarded with emails from around the world after an encounter with the creature named Inspector Clouseau after the Pink Panther character.

His photos, taken in the waters off Lady Elliot Island, have featured in the New York Post, Fox News, the Daily Mirror and National Geographic among many other media outlets around the world.

He described the feeling of going viral as a photographer as amazing and something you could not prepare for.

"It's a very weird feeling though to wake up one morning to millions of emails," he said.

"It's been amazing to get messages from all around the world saying how my photos have made their day or how they would like to see mantas in the water."

 

 

Gold Coast photographer Kristian Laine
Gold Coast photographer Kristian Laine

 

 

Kathy Townsend, senior lecturer in animal ecology at the University of the Sunshine Coast, said the 3m mature male manta ray was first seen in 2015. He's been spotted almost every year since, always around Lady Elliot Island, and always in August and September.

"I think he's more exciting than a white whale," she said.

It's unknown where he spends the rest of the year, but given how often he exhibits courtship behaviour, Ms Townsend said maybe more pink manta rays would be seen in the future.

She suggested the nickname Casanova would also work well.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks great barrier reef manta ray photographer pink manta ray weird animals
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Queensland

        premium_icon ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Queensland

        Health An intensive care doctor has labelled the coronavirus as a “viral tornado”, warning the disease could have unparalleled impacts on Queensland.

        Cowboys back in the saddle after fierce cross-town stand-off

        premium_icon Cowboys back in the saddle after fierce cross-town stand-off

        Sport A STRONG defence reclaimed the Barrett Shield for the Rose City side.

        Your last chance to vote for Australia’s Top Dog

        premium_icon Your last chance to vote for Australia’s Top Dog

        News Dogs of Oz: Who will be Australia’s Top Dog?

        MEGA GALLERY: Biggest day of Apple & Grape captured

        premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: Biggest day of Apple & Grape captured

        News Check out all of the action plus the smiley faces captured on the biggest day of...