Veteran firefighter to hang up helmet

AFTER clocking up over 30 years of service and winning two major firefighting awards, Clifton Fire Station auxiliary captain Peter McKenzie is embarking on his final year in the brigade.

When he retires from service in June next year, Cpt McKenzie will have worked part-time as a firefighter for 34 years.

Having reached the age limit for an auxiliary firefighter, Cpt McKenzie said he would miss "the whole lot”.

"I enjoy serving the community,” he said.

"It's not just call-outs, it's fire education and road safety advice.”

Cpt McKenzie said he had seen modern fire equipment and specialised training techniques be developed during his time in the brigade, which had helped improve responses.

"Road crashes are some of the hardest things to go to because of the fatalities and injuries,” he said.

But he has also enjoyed many positive experiences, including being named Champion Fireman at the Queensland State Auxiliary Firefighter Championships in 1998 and 1999.

Also working as a janitor at Clifton State High School, Cpt McKenzie is considering taking on a mentoring role in the brigade.

"I wouldn't mind becoming a support officer,” he said.