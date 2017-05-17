Veteran runner ready to start again after injury

BACK ON TRACK: Lesley Le Vaillant will compete in the Warwick Daily News Pentath-run this weekend.

ATHLETICS: Lesley Le Vaillant has competed in 12 of the 14 annual Daily News Pentath-runs and the veteran runner is keen to add to her tally.

Le Vaillant will compete in two events in this weekend's Pentath-run on the Southern Downs.

"I missed the first Pentath-run as it was around the same time as the Canberra Marathon,” Le Vaillant said.

"Last year I had sore feet and didn't compete but my feet are much better this year and I will compete in the Sandy Creek Hotel five kilometre run and the Voyage Fitness 1500 metre.

"I haven't raced for more than a year so will just do the best I can, enjoy myself and meet up with all my friends again.

"I have made friends all around Queensland and New South Wales through running.”

After riding trackwork for famous Sydney racing trainer Tommy Smith, the father of Gai Waterhouse, and spending 17 years in various roles at his stables, La Vaillant came to Queensland in 1973.

She started running in 1976 to help maintain her fitness and ran her first race at the age of 53.

Le Vaillant has run 39 marathons and wants to pass 40.

"I am in a new age group next year, 75 to 79 years,” she said.

"My best for the marathon is three hours, 50 minutes, when I won my age group in a record time at the Gold Coast in 2008.”

La Vaillant has won her age group in the Pentath-run half marathon and has 21 age group marathon wins.

Her favourite event remains the Pentath-run half marathon.

"I love running out to Yangan looking towards the mountains,” she said.

"My aim is to return to hard training and run another half marathon in the Pentath-run and a marathon in Toowoomba in October.”

The first weekend event is the half-marathon from 6.30am Saturday.

See Pentath-run feature tomorrow and Saturday.