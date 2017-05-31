Veterans take centre stage

NEW LOOK: Leslie Park could look a little different by next Anzac Day.

A NEW fixture could soon be built on the green grass of Leslie Park with plans recently drawn up for a memorial dais, which will sit a stone's throw from the existing cenotaph.

Serving the dual purpose of a stage and icon of remembrance, the dais has been designed to create greater inclusion of recent veterans into commemorative efforts.

But community support is needed to get the plans off the ground, as half of the $70,000 required to construct the dais must come from community donations.

The other half will be obtained through grants.

The Warwick Community Anzac Memorial Committee has been campaigning for the construction of the dais and chairman Johno Felton believes it's time to honour the service given by veterans in recent years.

"It's their turn,” Mr Felton said.

"We're reaching out to them to show them that their service is not forgotten and we respect you for your comradeship.”

A stage will act as the central feature of the dais, with display walls on either side for plaques of conflicts fought dating all the way back to the Boer War.

Mr Felton said more recent tours such as East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan would also be included.

A dent has been made in the fundraising goal with $10,000 already being accrued.

It's hoped returned servicemen, their families and the wider community will help get the project over the line.

The aim is to begin work on the structure in November in this year, so the dais will be ready for next Anzac Day.

Donations can be made by contacting the Warwick Credit Union.