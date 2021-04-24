Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police investigating a suspicious house fire at Raceview.
Police investigating a suspicious house fire at Raceview.
Crime

Victim of suspicious house fire still fighting for life

kaitlyn smith
24th Apr 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN seriously injured in a suspicious house fire at Raceview continues to fight for his life in a Brisbane hospital.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the victim, believed to be in his 40s, remained in critical condition as of 8am on Saturday.

The victim was rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with burns to his arms and legs and abdominal and facial injuries.

RELATED: Multiple offenders behind fire, assault

Police cordon off Mahogany St at Raceview following a house fire and disturbance early Friday morning.
Police cordon off Mahogany St at Raceview following a house fire and disturbance early Friday morning.

It is alleged multiple people attacked the man at the Mahogany St property about 4.45am on Friday morning.

It is further alleged the group went on to start a fire inside the property.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze in the roof structure of the low-set brick house about 5.30am with four crews attending.

Police investigate a suspicious house fire with a man sustaining life-threatening injuries in the blaze.
Police investigate a suspicious house fire with a man sustaining life-threatening injuries in the blaze.

RELATED: Neighbours in 'quiet street' stunned as man fights for life

The Queensland Police spokeswoman said charges were yet to be laid.

She would not confirm whether any arrests had been made.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

police investigation raceview property royal brisbane women's hospital suspicious house fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick woman fronts court over drunken cop assault

        Premium Content Warwick woman fronts court over drunken cop assault

        Crime NAMED: The 23yo blamed ‘gross intoxication’ for her violent treatment of the police officers.

        Warwick Daily News enters exciting new era

        Warwick Daily News enters exciting new era

        News Our new website platform is just around the corner. Here is everything you need to...

        Event gallery: 2021 Assumption College formal

        Premium Content Event gallery: 2021 Assumption College formal

        News Glitz and glamour was on full display at the 2021 Assumption College Warwick...

        Warwick dad punches woman in face in Malt House attack

        Premium Content Warwick dad punches woman in face in Malt House attack

        Crime The violent drunken assault was just one of almost 20 charges Hayden Shane...