Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 the day after border restrictions were finally eased with one Sydney local government area.
Victoria has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 the day after border restrictions were finally eased with one Sydney local government area.
Health

Victoria continues COVID-free streak

by Gerard Cockburn
30th Jan 2021 9:22 AM

Victoria has recorded zero new locally acquired cases of coronavirus in Saturday's numbers.

The promising figure, marking 24 days of no community transmission, comes as 13,072 Victorians got tested in the 24 hours to midnight.

One new case was reported in the state's hotel quarantine system.

On Friday evening border restrictions with New South Wales were eased.

The Cumberland local government area in Sydney has now moved from red to orange under the Victorian government permit system, with all other Greater Sydney zones transitioning to green.

Residents in the Cumberland area need to get a COVID-19 test in the first three days of being in Victoria.

All other Sydney residents can travel to Victoria without a test but still need to apply for a permit.

Originally published as Victoria continues COVID-free streak

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Indoor bowls, meditation included in exciting hall upgrade

        Premium Content Indoor bowls, meditation included in exciting hall upgrade

        News This small Southern Downs community could soon see its first store open as part of community feedback.

        Rates resume as council curbs balance of ‘want and need’

        Premium Content Rates resume as council curbs balance of ‘want and need’

        News Outstanding rates notices have returned but here’s what council what will do to...

        REVEALED: Crowd favourite crowned Warwick’s best

        Premium Content REVEALED: Crowd favourite crowned Warwick’s best

        News Cafe owner floored by win after pandemic pushed cafe to go outside the box.

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather February to April weather outlook: More rain and hotter nights