Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria has recorded 14 new virus cases, with fears the harsh lockdown could be extended as figures remain too high to ease restrictions.
Victoria has recorded 14 new virus cases, with fears the harsh lockdown could be extended as figures remain too high to ease restrictions.
Health

Victoria records 14 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
10th Oct 2020 8:52 AM

Victoria has recorded 14 new virus cases and no new deaths on Saturday, with fears Melbourne's lockdown could be extended as figures remain in the double digits.

The city's all-important 14-day virus average increased by 0.1 to 9.5, and is still hovering too far above the safe threshold.

Health authorities say the 14-day average must be about five for the Government to consider easing restrictions on October 19.

The Doherty Research Institute said the chances of reaching an average five COVID-19 cases by mid-October were under 50 per cent.

Regional Victoria's 14-day average is 0.4.

The Department of Health and Human Services added more locations to its coronavirus exposure hotspot list overnight, with anyone who visited the Altona Beach foreshore and pier on October 2 between 1pm and 5pm urged to get tested.

Anyone who attended Priceline, 1239 Nepean Highway, Cheltenham, on October 5 between 12.50pm and 1.05pm and Ferguson Plarre bakery, 1341 Dandenong Rd, Chadstone, from October 5 to 7 between 5.30am and 2.30pm should also get tested.

Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Saturday.

Originally published as Victoria records 14 new virus cases

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property Counting down from 50 to 26, we reveal the first instalment of our exclusive feature on the 50 best houses in Queensland. See the list!

        • 10th Oct 2020 7:18 AM
        NEED FOR SPEED: Slice of $30M to boost region’s internet

        Premium Content NEED FOR SPEED: Slice of $30M to boost region’s internet

        Council News Potential funding windfall could see Warwick residents hooked up with faster...

        Premier’s ‘48-hour rule’ was never endorsed by experts

        Premium Content Premier’s ‘48-hour rule’ was never endorsed by experts

        Politics A strict deadline imposed by Queensland giving NSW contact tracers just 48 hours to...

        REVEALED: Store confirmed for prime Albion St spot

        Premium Content REVEALED: Store confirmed for prime Albion St spot

        News ‘Absolutely wonderful news’: First look of popular retail chain’s new store, slated...