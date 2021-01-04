Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Victoria's coronavirus cluster source remains unfound
News

Victoria records three new cases

by Anthony Piovesan
4th Jan 2021 9:05 AM

Victoria has recorded three new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Monday as 32,468 Victorians were tested in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health also confirmed one new case in overseas arrivals.

There are 36 active COVID-19 cases across the state.

It comes as health officials revealed a plan for a zero-case day by as early as this weekend as they look to ease restrictions by mid-January.

Under the state's COVID response strategy, multiple consecutive days of zero new cases could see a lifting of restrictions.

This would mean the limit on private gatherings could be eased back to 30 by mid-January after being reduced to 15.

People would also no longer have to wear masks indoors outside their homes.

Originally published as Victoria records three new cases

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG WIN: Southern Downs teen takes double gold at NYE Rodeo

        Premium Content BIG WIN: Southern Downs teen takes double gold at NYE Rodeo

        Sport The 18yo’s stellar performance in the arena also helped keep a treasured family tradition alive.

        NEW START: Development under way on Warwick CBD servo

        Premium Content NEW START: Development under way on Warwick CBD servo

        News Three homes have been removed to make way for the petrol station and fast food...

        TOP 10: Warwick’s biggest 2020 court cases

        Premium Content TOP 10: Warwick’s biggest 2020 court cases

        News Alleged murders, shootings, armed robberies, and more. These were the court cases...

        Qld man has super-contagious UK mutant COVID strain

        Premium Content Qld man has super-contagious UK mutant COVID strain

        Health A Queensland man has tested positive to the UK variant of COVID as traces of the...