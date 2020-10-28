Menu
Victoria records two new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
28th Oct 2020 8:55 AM

 

Victoria has recorded two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and two more deaths.

It takes the state's death toll to 819.

It comes after Victoria recorded no new cases on Monday - the first time in 139 days, and then again on Tuesday.

Melbourne's 14-day rolling average is well below the safe threshold of five, falling from 2.8 to 2.7 overnight. There are three cases from an unknown source.

Regional Victoria's 14-day rolling average has now hit zero.

 

Chin Chin Melbourne restaurant owner Chris Lucas prepares to reopen with the help of Stephen Giderson from Whizz Cleaning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers
Some venues, such as Prahran steakhouse Angus & Bon, were even that eager to get back trading they reopened at midnight.

Retailers Kmart and Spotlight also opened for business at midnight with lines of customers stretching down hundreds of metres down the street.

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Wednesday.

 

 

 

coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

