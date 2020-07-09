Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Police sting exposes suburban drug haul

by Chris Calcino
9th Jul 2020 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A DRUG haul including MDMA, cannabis, scales and utensils has allegedly been uncovered during a sting on a Cairns home.

Officers from the Far North Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant on an Edge Cl home in Kewarra Beach on Wednesday morning.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after the search allegedly located a number of drug utensils, a small amount of cannabis, digital scales and 13 grams of MDMA.

Police have released footage of a sting that allegedly uncovered a drug haul in a suburban Kewarra Beach home. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Police have released footage of a sting that allegedly uncovered a drug haul in a suburban Kewarra Beach home. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The man has copped five charges, including two counts each of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and one count of possessing a drug utensil.

He is scheduled to appear at Cairns Magistrates Court on October 1.

Originally published as VIDEO: Police sting exposes suburban drug haul

More Stories

crime drugs police sting queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        premium_icon MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        News The Daily News rounds up the region’s biggest stories, alongside weather and lotto numbers.

        VOTE: Who is the cheekiest bub in Warwick?

        premium_icon VOTE: Who is the cheekiest bub in Warwick?

        News See who has been nominated to be in our cheeky bub vote and have your say on who...

        Warwick’s staggering SPER debt worst in region

        premium_icon Warwick’s staggering SPER debt worst in region

        News REVEALED: How the multi-million SPER debt of the Southern Downs stacks up.

        Tourism the ‘future of the Southern Downs’

        premium_icon Tourism the ‘future of the Southern Downs’

        Council News Professionals are on the way to change how the region gets an edge over its...