Footage has emerged of four kids hanging out of the windows of a stolen car being driven recklessly, with one passenger throwing a metal bar at a bystander.

Footage has emerged of four kids hanging out of the windows of a stolen car being driven recklessly, with one passenger throwing a metal bar at a bystander.

Footage has emerged of four juveniles hanging out of the windows of a stolen car being driven recklessly around Townsville streets, with one passenger throwing a metal bar at a bystander.

The footage was taken yesterday on Hodges Cres in Vincent and is of a Jeep stolen earlier that day.

Police will allege two juvenile girls were seen driving erratically at high speeds in a vehicle stolen during a burglary of a house in Bellingham Crescent, Kirwan.

About 7.30am Monday, a 13-year-old girl is alleged to have pumped fuel into the vehicle before fleeing without paying at an Ingham Rd service station.

Four juveniles hang out of a stolen car in Townsville.

Police allege at about 2.45pm, a 50-year-old Vincent man began to film the vehicle and its occupants in Hodges Crescent when one girl threw a tyre iron at the man, missing him.

The vehicle was seen in Garbutt around 9mp and police successfully deployed road spikes to stop the Jeep.

Two local juveniles were arrested at the scene.

The 13-year-old was charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and common assault. She is due to appear in the Townsville Children's Court later today.

A 16-year-old girl was charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing and is due to appear in the Townsville Children's Court December 16.

* Faces blurred for legal purposes

Originally published as VIDEO: Reckless juveniles hang out of speeding stolen car