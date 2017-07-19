Vietnamese cuisine wait is over

NEW BEGINNING: Honey Hope Kim, Bless Kim, Holy Ko, Paul Kim and Heidi Adams of the Vit Wrap and Roll team.

IT'S pho king time.

Rose City Shoppingworld welcomed its newest restaurant today, with the unveiling of Vit Wrap and Roll to the public.

The latest addition to the Gold Sushi chain opened this morning and aims to bring the taste of Ho Chi Minh City to Warwick.

Honey Hope Kim is the director of Gold Sushi, and said she was excited to bring a restaurant to the Rose City.

"I like working in local communities, and love Warwick because the people are so nice,” Mrs Kim said.

"My business partner has owned a restaurant in the food court before, and this fantastic opportunity came up.”

Mrs Kim said there was an emphasis on fresh and healthy food, with two well-trained chefs.

"Our aim is to provide both healthy and delicious tasting food,” she said.

"We actually took our two chefs to Ho Chi Minh City for training, as well as visiting Melbourne for some additional training.

"We've got some great options on our menu, including pho, barbecue pork, noodles and a wide variety of fresh wraps.”