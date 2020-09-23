Viewers expose star’s gay porn past

Love Island USA star Noah Purvis has been fired from the show as fans accused him of starring in porn, The Sun reports.

A man who bears a striking resemblance to Noah, 24, has appeared in multiple gay adult films under the name "Ethan".

The US reality hopeful disappeared from recent episodes with no explanation after he was introduced on the September 17 show.

His bio on the show's website has also been removed.

CBS and ITV America told The Sun in a statement: "It has been brought to our attention that cast member Noah Purvis provided false information on his application to Love Island, which violates his contestant agreement. He has been removed from the show."

Left – the porn star, right – Noah on social media.

Noah's mysterious absence from the show came amid fans speculating about his possible appearance in gay porn on social media.

In the adult videos viewed by The Sun, "Ethan" appears to have the same beauty marks on his shoulders and side as Noah does in Instagram photos.

The super-fit reality star was mysteriously edited out of the show.

They also have similar facial features.

Viewers speculated Noah was let go from the series because of his apparent involvement in adult films:

How’s Noah’s gay porn REALLY ANY DIFFERENT from some of these girls instas?? Sensing some homophobia #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland — bergenator3000 (@bergenator3000) September 21, 2020

Noah got kicked off the show because production found out he did gay porn that's why he's not on anymore!!! 😬😳 @loveislandusa #LoveIslandUSA — Chelsea Anderson.♥️ (@ChelseaAMusic) September 21, 2020

If Noah is kicked off love island because of his past in sex work, can’t you sue ? baby the way I’d sue they socks off. — nelle!- justine&da’Vonne!💘 - (@NelleNellll) September 19, 2020

If the show kicked Noah out because of his porn past then Imma be pissed. Even though I don't know him and don't really care about him. Sex work is still work. #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland — MJJ (@TackingSlay) September 20, 2020

love island kicking noah off for doing gay porn and never telling us #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/WmzZCqS2Ln — paula (@paula_cannavina) September 21, 2020

Not @loveislandusa evicting Noah bc he's done porn or bc he's been with guys... Not cool. #LoveIslandUSA — Babygirl (@Babygir31658177) September 20, 2020

I’d like to know how Love Island didn’t already know about Noah’s acting career cos like.. do they not do background checks???💀 #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/H8c8DgpCNf — Lachondeia Thomas (@PurpleQueen2020) September 21, 2020

Sooo wait.... did they remove Noah because we found out he’s a bisexual porn star?? #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Y44MoafsCk — 💋👑 (@chantel_myers) September 21, 2020

Noah said he is a home healthcare provider from St. Louis, Missouri in his intro.

He said on the episode: "I would definitely consider myself a southern gentleman, you know what I'm saying? My parents taught me you need to stop talking and start listening.

A scene from one of Noah's porn videos, working under the name 'Ethan'.

"Going into the Villa I know I'm going to turn those ladies' heads. I may make one of them have a heart attack, but that is okay, I am CPR certified. And I know mouth-to-mouth resuscitation."

Noah did not respond to The Sun's request for comment.

Noah said he was on the show to "turn ladies' heads."

