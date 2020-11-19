Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Family of Annette Mason to meet with AG
News

Vigil for murdered schoolgirl Annette Mason to be held tonight

Matthew Newton
19th Nov 2020 8:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An online vigil will be held for murdered Toowoomba schoolgirl Annette Mason tonight.

The Justice for Annette Mason Facebook page has organised the vigil, and is encouraging people to light a candle for Annette at 7pm tonight.

"This year marks 31 years since 15yo Annette Mason was murdered," the post said.

 

 

"The inquest into her death started (two) years ago and is on hold while more advanced Forensic tests are being performed. We are closer than ever to finally getting answers. Please join us in lighting a candle on November 19th as a symbol of love and hope that we finally get Justice for Annette and she can Rest In Peace."

Annette Mason's badly beaten and partly naked body was found on November 19, 1989 concealed underneath a doona in the sunroom of a house she shared with two other women at 131 Anzac Ave.

For more information about the vigil head here.

Originally published as Vigil for murdered schoolgirl Annette Mason to be held tonight

More Stories

annette mason crime editors picks murder police schoolgirl toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Drunken driver crashes while nearly 5 times legal limit

        Premium Content Drunken driver crashes while nearly 5 times legal limit

        News he was lying beside his car with a wine bottle in his hand

        Family left with nothing after Stanthorpe fire

        Premium Content Family left with nothing after Stanthorpe fire

        News ‘Everything is gone’: The community has rallied HOW YOU CAN HELP

        Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        Premium Content Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        News New testing regime for hotel quarantine workers to be rolled out in Queensland