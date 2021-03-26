Anthony Albanese has demanded Scott Morrison sack a Liberal MP who has admitted to abusing constituents online.

Queensland Liberal MP Andrew Laming apologised to parliament on Thursday over revelations he had trolled female constituents online.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison labelled the behaviour as "disgraceful" on Friday, and said he had hauled Mr Laming into his office to demand he publicly apologise.

"He's very clear about my expectations," he said.

But Labor leader Anthony Albanese declared Mr Laming was not "fit to continue" as a federal MP.

He has demanded Mr Morrison show stronger action over the "vile abuse … that has gone on for year after year".

"Once again Scott Morrison has got out the feather against a Liberal MP," he told reporters on Friday.

"Quite frankly, the Prime Minister's response is totally inadequate, as it always is.

"He waits, and waits and waits and then says, 'That's a real concern, I'll look into it, and we'll get Andrew lemming to stand up and say he's sorry'."

More to come

Originally published as 'Vile abuse': Albo demands MP's sacking