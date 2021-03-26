Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Labor leader Anthony Albanese.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese.
Politics

‘Vile abuse’: Albo demands MP’s sacking

by Finn McHugh
26th Mar 2021 10:18 AM

Anthony Albanese has demanded Scott Morrison sack a Liberal MP who has admitted to abusing constituents online.

Queensland Liberal MP Andrew Laming apologised to parliament on Thursday over revelations he had trolled female constituents online.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison labelled the behaviour as "disgraceful" on Friday, and said he had hauled Mr Laming into his office to demand he publicly apologise.

"He's very clear about my expectations," he said.

But Labor leader Anthony Albanese declared Mr Laming was not "fit to continue" as a federal MP.

He has demanded Mr Morrison show stronger action over the "vile abuse … that has gone on for year after year".

"Once again Scott Morrison has got out the feather against a Liberal MP," he told reporters on Friday.

"Quite frankly, the Prime Minister's response is totally inadequate, as it always is.

"He waits, and waits and waits and then says, 'That's a real concern, I'll look into it, and we'll get Andrew lemming to stand up and say he's sorry'."

More to come

Originally published as 'Vile abuse': Albo demands MP's sacking

More Stories

anthony albanese editors picks mp pm politics scott morrison trolling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community petition fights against ‘unacceptable’ road closure

        Premium Content Community petition fights against ‘unacceptable’ road...

        News Even residents and councillors’ dissent combined may not prove enough to halt the proposal.

        BIG SPLIT: SDRC proposes shift to divisional representation

        Premium Content BIG SPLIT: SDRC proposes shift to divisional representation

        Council News The restructuring could be brought in by the next election with council and...

        EVENT GUIDE: Top 10 events in Warwick this weekend

        Premium Content EVENT GUIDE: Top 10 events in Warwick this weekend

        News Racing, Easter egg hunts and more! What’s on in the Rose City this weekend.

        Businesswoman angered by flood overflow ‘not seen’ in past

        Premium Content Businesswoman angered by flood overflow ‘not seen’ in past

        News Fitzroy St residents, businesses found their backyards flooded in an event one...