O’Dempsey confessed to McCulkin murders

Sherele Moody
| 2nd May 2017 8:41 AM Updated: 12:26 PM
Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.
Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.

UPDATE: VINCENT O'Dempsey confessed three times to killing a mum and her two children, a court has heard.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith told a Brisbane Supreme Court jury a short time ago that the man accused of killing Barbara McCulkin, 34, and her daughters Vicki, 13, and Leanne, 11, revealed he killed the family to a prisoner while he was on remand.

In his opening address to the jury, Mr Meredith said Mr O'Dempsey also spoke about the crimes with a lover "he was trying to impress" and with people he was growing drugs with.

"They were people you would expect to trust and not to tell police," Mr Meredith said.

The McCulkins disappeared from Highgate Hill on January 16, 1974.

Mr O'Dempsey has pleaded not guilty to three charges of murder and one of deprivation of liberty.

The 78-year-old Warwick resident is on trial before Justice Peter Applegarth.

EARLIER: VINCENT O'Dempsey has pleaded not guilty to all charges relating to the disappearance of a Brisbane mum and her daughters 43 years ago.

Mr O'Dempsey, 78, a short time ago entered his pleas to three charges of murder and one of deprivation of liberty in relation to missing Highgate Hill mother Barbara McCulkin, 34, and her children, Vicki, 13, and Leanne, 11.

The family disappeared on January 16, 1974.

Mr O'Dempsey, from Warwick, is on trial before Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Peter Applegarth.

- ARM NEWSDESK

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks mcculkin murders vincent odempsey

VINCENT O’Dempsey confessed to killing a mum and her two children three times, a court has heard.

