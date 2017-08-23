Vintage '59 model at Sprints

LEYBURN experienced a track record at the weekend, but not everybody went to the event to break the speedometer.

Lloyd Robertson brought a vintage flavour to the Sprints, taking his 1959 Watson Replica Indy Roadster to the track.

Mr Robertson said he was delighted to come along to another Historic Sprints.

"The car isn't going to win too many races, but I come along for the enjoyment,” he said.

"It is a fantastic driving experience to be able to bring the vehicle to the track.

"I've been coming on and off for about 15 years, driving different cars over time.

"It's a great social event and it's something that people don't see all that often.

"Every sort of car is at the event, and the history of motor racing is represented well.”

A respect of the car from a young age prompted Mr Robertson to bring the set of wheels to life.

"I loved the Watson when I was a kid,” he said.

"I thought it was the best looking car known to man.

"That prompted me to build one.

"It took five years to create, and it has been racing for five years now.”