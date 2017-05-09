Vintage vehicles touring Southern Downs

VINTAGE ENTHUSIASTS: Alvis Car Club members Tony Hannam, Heather Goldsmith and Bruce Jorss chatting about the rare vintage cars at the static display in Leslie Park.

THE Alvis Car Club was in Warwick yesterday and will spend the week touring the region.

These British cars were made between the 1920s and 1960s, and Australian owners came together to display about 30 of the vintage vehicles in Leslie Park yesterday.

While they may no longer be in production, they still hold a lot of appeal for Alvis enthusiasts.

The youngest Alvis model from 1964 and oldest from 1926 to be displayed in Leslie Park yesterday. Sophie Lester

Tony Hannam from the Sunshine Coast has kept the Alvis 12-50 that has been in his family since 1926.

"This used to be our day-to-day car while I was growing up until the 1960s,” Mr Hannam said.

"I have a love of older things and I think with the Alvis it's interesting you can see the evolution of the cars from the oldest to newest over the four decades they were in production.

"It's amazing how many people have the cars going and it's quite an unusual club.”

Warwick residents Wilfred and Margaret Wickham and Robert Koremans taking a look at the Alvis car display at Leslie Park. Sophie Lester

Heather Goldsmith from Sydney said the tightknit group had a unique spirit compared to other car clubs.

"Not a lot of people have heard of Alvis - they don't get that same reaction that a Ferrari or a Porsche would,” she said.

"It means there's a lot more genuine interest in keeping these cars compared to other brands.

"They're quite rare and they were built well, and in their day they were used for track racing, now it's much more of a social activity.

"They're not our main driving cars though, most of us have more modern cars we drive on a daily basis.”

The Alvis Car Club will head to Stanthorpe and Ballandean today, will have a lunch at the golf club on Wednesday, tour on the Southern Downs Steam Railway and head out to Allora and Killarney later in the week.

"We'll be going to wineries and restaurants and enjoying the scenery of the region,” Mr Hannam said.

Tourism portfolio ouncillor Rod Kelly said it was exciting to see an Australian club take advantage of what the district had to offer.

Held every two years, the next Alvis rally will be held in 2019 in Albury to celebrate 100 years since the company began.