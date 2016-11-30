Violent arsonist gets seven years jail

A TROUBLED Warwick father, jailed over an arson attack and violent home invasion, has been warned not to let his children follow in his footsteps.

The young family of Jason Cory Brackin watched on as the 25-year-old was sentenced to seven years jail on Tuesday for a string of horrific crimes in the Warwick area.

Among the most serious was a hostage-style robbery in which Brackin, armed with a knife, forced his way into the home of an old friend, threatened to make the victim perform oral sex on him and forced him to withdraw money from an ATM in town. Back at the home, Brackin destroyed the man's television, computer and pool table before taking off with his car.

On another occasion, following an argument with his partner, Brackin set fire to a couch, causing more than $120,000 damage to his Dragon St rental which had to be demolished.

Brisbane District Court heard Brackin's life veered "off the rails” following the death of his grandfather 12 years ago. He served three years for grievous bodily harm, contracted hepatitis C and was systematically bashed in jail to the point of having bones broken.

Judge Deborah Richards told the father-of-three, who also cares for a step-child, it was time to stop using his grandfather's death as an "excuse to turn to drugs and alcohol” - a pattern which had led to his disease diagnosis and incarceration.

She said statistically about 70% of children whose parents were in jail went on to serve time themselves and encouraged Brackin to spend his time inside thinking about the example he was setting.

"You are now a grown man... the life you are going to lead is going to effect the way your children live.

"If you want to see them getting their ankles broken and bashed up like you have been then you are going the right way about it.”

Judge Richards said the effective torture of Brackin's friend over several hours must have been terrifying for him and was particularly serious because it was "completely unprovoked”.

Brackin was sentenced to five years for the home invasion and assault offences and two years for arson, to be served cumulatively.

He will be eligible to apply for parole in September, 2017.

- ARM NEWSDESK