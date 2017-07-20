16°
Violent Qld inmates forced to sleep on top of one another

Anthony Templeton | 20th Jul 2017 9:01 AM

Bunk beds similar to these will be installed in Queensland jails in an attempt to ease overcrowding. Picture: Supplied
Bunk beds similar to these will be installed in Queensland jails in an attempt to ease overcrowding. Picture: Supplied

VIOLENT prisoners will be forced to sleep on top of each other with the State Government to install 1000 bunk beds to try to ease chronic overcrowding in the Queensland corrections system.

It comes as new figures show every prison but one - the Borallon Correctional Centre at 99 per cent capacity - is overcrowded, according to a Question on Notice.

The move is designed to increase capacity by allowing two inmates to bunk together in the same cell permanently, instead of the current arrangements where a mattress is placed on the floor.

The state's 12 prisons have a capacity of 6449 beds but 7734 prisoners are packed in.

Corrections Minister Mark Ryan said the bunk beds had already started to be installed in several prisons.

Topics:  corrections crime prison

